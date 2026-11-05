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Over 84% of county voters support continuation of property tax to pay for purchase of environmentally sensitive lands and neighborhood parkland
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,7 days ago
Land Acquisition and Management Program extended through 2049. Sarasota County voters overwhelmingly approved Sarasota County’s two referenda on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, which sought support for the extension of the county’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program (ESLPP) and its Neighborhood Parkland Program (NPP), along with the ability to issue bonds to be repaid by the resulting tax revenue.
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