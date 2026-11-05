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Taylor County hosts cybersecurity tabletop exercise to boost cyberattack readiness
By Fox 49 Staff,2 days ago
PERRY, Fla. -- Taylor County brought together local and state partners for a Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercise aimed at strengthening how agencies prepare for and respond to potential cyberattacks. Taylor County Emergency Management participated alongside Cyber Florida and other state and local partners in the exercise, which focused on community preparedness...