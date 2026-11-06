undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Retrial for man accused in 1986 killing of 11-year-old Norwalk girl scheduled for March
By Marissa Alter,8 days ago
The former Norwalk man charged with killing an 11-year-old girl in 1986 will be retried in March. A frail-looking 61-year-old Marc Karun appeared in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, where Judge John Blawie scheduled jury selection to begin March 15 and evidence to start March 29. Karun's second trial comes after the first ended in a mistrial in April due to an allegation of possible evidence contamination 40 years ago.