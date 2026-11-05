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FDA Approves SC Amivantamab for Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
8 days ago
Data from the OrigAMI-4 trial support the accelerated approval of amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj for this HNSCC population. The FDA has approved subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (Rybrevant Faspro) for adult patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) following progression on or after platinum‑based chemotherapy and an anti‑PD‑(L)1 antibody, according to a news release from the developer, Johnson & Johnson.1 This decision represents the the first approval of a dual-targeted therapy in this treatment setting.