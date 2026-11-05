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Jimmy Buffett’s legacy lives on at Shrimp Boat Sound Collective
By Contributed,6 days ago
The music, stories and culture of Jimmy Buffett’s Shrimp Boat Sound are getting a new public home. If the Key West City Commission gives its approval on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Shrimp Boat Sound team will move forward with a lease for Flagler Station, located at 901 Caroline St., establishing the historic property as the future home of the Shrimp Boat Sound Collective.