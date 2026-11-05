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Thursday Night Cold Front Brings Chance of Rain and Cooler Temps | November 5, 2026
By Andrew Tate,7 days ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A cold front will move through East Texas Thursday night into Friday morning. A low chance for rain will accompany the passing of the cold front, with cooler temperatures then expected into the weekend. Low-end chances for rain are also in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain near or below normal through early next week.
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