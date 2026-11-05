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ECI, SalesChain Team Up to Speed Dealer Quoting in e-automate
By andyslawetsky,5 days ago
SalesChain is now ECI’s preferred quoting and CRM integration partner for e-automate, and both companies will be at ECI Connect, Nov. 16–18 in Las Vegas. ECI Software Solutions has named SalesChain its preferred quoting and CRM integration partner for e-automate, formalizing a long-running integration that many office technology dealers already rely on. In this IA TV interview, Laryssa Alexander, Industry President of Field Service at ECI, and Tim Szczygiel, SalesChain founder and president, sit down with Andy Slawetsky to explain what the partnership means for dealers.