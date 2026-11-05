undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fugitives & Fraudsters: Lose the election, flee the country in this free Brazilian political satire RPG
By Mesa de RPG,6 days ago
Recover your stolen fortune, survive dubious miracles, and reach the border before the cameras catch up. A standalone one-shot available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. This is a community submitted press release. Our Announcements section is free to post to and free to submit too, please help us keep this valuable industry resource available by subscribing to Rascal.