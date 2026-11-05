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This Bangor, Maine Thrift Store Is Packed With Designer Finds And Upscale Furniture
By Marina Vail,5 days ago
A Coach bag and a Prada bag could share shelf space with a handsome cabinet here. That combo alone makes me want to grab my keys. I love the thought of a designer purse and a statement piece of furniture living under one roof. The shop is a consignment boutique, not a donation center. Every item belonged to someone who earns a share when it sells.
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