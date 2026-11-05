undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
You can buy nothing at “These Games Are Not for Sale”
By Gene Koo,6 days ago
On Saturday, December 5, “These Games Are Not For Sale” will showcase what tabletop game designers create when freed of commercial constraints. Attendees of PAX Unplugged can play previously unavailable games like Matt Leacock’s Era: Babylon. Leacock, creator of the smash hit “Pandemic,” won’t pitch this spiritual sequel to Era: Medieval Age (2019) for publication because it would require “unconscionable amounts of plastic.”