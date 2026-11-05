undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BILDTRAK Signs Multiyear Agreement With Factory Five Racing
By THE SHOP Staff,5 days ago
BILDTRAK Inc. announced at the SEMA Show a multiyear agreement with Factory Five Racing Inc., a manufacturer of component car kits. Beginning in 2027, every Factory Five complete vehicle kit will include a BILDTRAK G1, so builders receive both the parts to build their car and a system to track exactly how those parts go together, BILDTRAK company officials said in a press release.