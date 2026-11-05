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Pirelli Plans $1.2B Expansion of Rome, Georgia, Tire Plant
By THE SHOP Staff,5 days ago
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced on Sept. 22 that Pirelli will create 1,000 new jobs as part of a multiyear, $1.2 billion expansion of its existing facility in Rome, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp previously met with Pirelli’s executives while leading an economic mission to Italy in 2024, laying the groundwork for this announcement, state officials said in a press release.
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