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Epson First-Half Profit More Than Doubles as Revenue Rises 11%
By andyslawetsky,5 days ago
Revenue reached ¥741.1 billion for the six months ended Sept. 30, and business profit climbed 79%. Seiko Epson said revenue for the first half of its fiscal year rose 11.1% to ¥741.1 billion, while profit attributable to owners of the parent jumped 139% to ¥44.7 billion. The company set an interim dividend of ¥40 per share and now forecasts full-year revenue of ¥1.51 trillion and business profit of ¥105 billion.