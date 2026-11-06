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Heritage Financial Names New Heritage Bank CIO
By Antoinette Alexander,8 days ago
Olympia-based Heritage Financial Corp. has named Pat Casey executive vice president and chief information officer of Heritage Bank and the larger Heritage brand. Casey’s professional experience includes advising boards of directors and developing technology roadmaps that align IT capabilities with business priorities, as well as artificial-intelligence strategy, cloud-native technology, cybersecurity leadership, and intelligent automation, according to a press release. It also noted that he has held senior technology roles at Kite Realty Group, CNO Financial Group, Ahold Delhaize, and OfficeMax/Office Depot.