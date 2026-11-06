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DA Finds 2024 Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Victorville Legally Justified
By Victor Valley News Group,8 days ago
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office concluded that a sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in fatally shooting a 17-year-old during a confrontation inside a Victorville home in April 2024. According to a memorandum dated September 17, 2026, from the San Bernardino County...
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