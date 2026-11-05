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SEMA Names 2026 Battle of the Builders Top 12 Across Four Categories
By THE SHOP Staff,5 days ago
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the Top 12 builders in the 2026 SEMA Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers competition. These builders represent an elite group of individuals who have demonstrated extreme talent, creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks and SUVs, SEMA officials stated in a press release.