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Subaru Survey: 73% of Pet Owners Prefer Road Trips Over Flying
By THE SHOP Staff,5 days ago
Subaru of America Inc. announced new proprietary data revealing just how central family pets have become to Americans’ holiday travel plans. Subaru owners have long championed the pet community through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, and new research shows that pet owners nationwide are increasingly prioritizing their animal companions when planning upcoming trips, company officials said in a press release.