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Baptist South Breaks Ground on Heart Unit as South Duval Growth Surges
By Nina Caldwell,8 days ago
Baptist Health is expanding advanced cardiovascular services at Baptist Medical Center South, building a dedicated heart unit inside the hospital for complex cardiac surgeries and procedures. Construction is already underway, carved out of unoccupied space at the South Jacksonville campus, with the 21,000-square-foot unit expected to welcome its first patients in fall 2027.
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