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Epson Laser Projectors Power Cirque du Soleil ECHO on Tour
By andyslawetsky,5 days ago
Ten compact Epson laser projectors track a moving cube onstage and rebuild in an eight-hour window at each tour stop. Epson says its large-venue laser projectors are now driving the visuals for Cirque du Soleil ECHO, replacing aging equipment on the touring Big Top show. Ten projectors track a giant moving cube in real time, and Cirque’s touring technical director says the new units have cut setup time and maintenance.