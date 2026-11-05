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Adem Bona doubtful for Sixers Cup matchup vs. Cavs
By Josh Grieb,7 days ago
After a physical game in Detroit, Adem Bona lands himself on the injury report with a neck injury. The Sixers have another front court piece miss time this early season, even if its one who’s had struggles this season. Adem Bona is listed as doubtful for the Sixers’ upcoming game in Cleveland with a cervical spine sprain. Bona took a couple of hits to the head in their win over the Detroit Pistons, the last being an inadvertent elbow from Ausar Thompson going up for a rebound. Nick Nurse told reporters in Detroit after the game that it was a neck injury and Bona seemed to be OK.