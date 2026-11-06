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Two Guadalupe Men Arrested in Separate Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigations
By Indy Staff,7 days ago
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Guadalupe, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested two Guadalupe men following separate investigations involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Although the investigations are unrelated, detectives served search warrants in both cases simultaneously on Wednesday morning.