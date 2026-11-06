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Leaders Emphasize Collaboration at Montgomery Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Conversations & Coffee Event
By Estee Morrison,7 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAKA)— The Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its Governmental Affairs Conversations & Coffee, bringing together local business owners with elected officials, government representatives and other decision-makers for informal discussions. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to connect directly with state and local leaders and hear...