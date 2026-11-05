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The Cost of Winning: Questions concerning player safety in the NFL arise amid Jalen Hurts’ encounter with blood clots
By Kai Settles,5 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blood clot diagnosis has prompted a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union. The review follows a sequence of medical evaluations that began with a superficial clot in Hurts’ left calf and later revealed deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. Hurts played against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 11 after doctors cleared him to compete, according to the Eagles.