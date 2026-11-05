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E-K-S expands online portfolio with paper-based packaging solutions
3 days ago
E-K-S has expanded its website to provide packaging manufacturers and businesses with easier access to its paper-based packaging solutions, including technical datasheets, product information and practical application examples. As the packaging industry increasingly explores alternative materials, paper-based components are gaining importance. However, choosing the right solution involves more than material...