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Wrigley’s Parkside Shop Introduces Its Online Pet Supplies Store
By Dane Chebert,6 days ago
Wrigley’s Parkside Shop introduces its online pet supplies store at wrigleysparksideshop.com, presenting a brand focused on the practical routines of life with pets. The store’s announced category focus spans Pet Beds and Furniture, Pet Feeding and Watering Supplies, Pet Grooming and Hygiene, Pet Toys and Enrichment, and Pet Travel and Outdoor Accessories. Together, these areas establish the scope of the introduction, connecting the brand with the everyday decisions pet owners make at home and while spending time outside.