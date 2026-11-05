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The blue wave hits: Democrats score historic wins in the 2026 midterm elections
By Shylah Featherstone,7 days ago
Democrats made history Tuesday, Nov. 3, as voters nationwide delivered major victories in the 2026 midterm elections, flipping control of Congress and electing a new generation of leaders. The results marked the significant political shift, with the Democrats gaining both the US House of Representatives and Senate. Several victories also...
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