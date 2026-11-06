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DNA Vibe donates more than $400,000 in recovery devices to Huntington High School athletes
By Colby Wilkerson,8 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - DNA Vibe is donating more than $400,000 worth of wearable recovery devices to student athletes at Huntington High School. The company says the devices use red light therapy and micro-vibrations to support the body’s natural healing process. DNA Vibe representative Rachel Kappes said there is more to how the donation came together.
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