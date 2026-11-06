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NY State Police sergeant accused of sexually exploiting children, possessing child porn
By Jonathan Dienst,8 days ago
A New York State Police sergeant has been arrested on child sex exploitation-related counts after allegedly recording two children in his bathroom as well as possessing thousands of child porn images and videos, according to the FBI. Federal prosecutors charged Steven Calderon of Orange County on Thursday and was ordered...