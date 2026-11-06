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Lana Olivia Knor Convicted of Vehicular Manslaughter and Sentenced for the Death of Mason Anthony Rohwedder
By Indy Staff,8 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif., — Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced today that Lana Olivia Knor, 84, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, in violation of Penal Code section 192(c)(2), in connection with the October 24, 2024, collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Mason Anthony Rohwedder. The...
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