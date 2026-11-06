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UConn vs. Michigan prediction, pick, odds, spread: Dan Hurley eyes national championship game revenge
By Isaac Trotter,8 days ago
You don't have to dig deep into the archives to hype-up Friday's game between No. 16 Michigan and No. 4 UConn in Boston. It's the rematch of the 2026 National Championship game. Dusty May and the always-quotable Yaxel Lendeborg aren't around anymore, but the star power isn't hard to find. Michigan believes it has the best backcourt in college basketball. Get this: UConn also believes it has the best backcourt in the sport.