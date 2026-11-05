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New Gastonia youth behavioral center to offer mental health support, substance-use prevention
By WBTV Web Staff,7 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new behavioral health center in Gaston County opened this year to offer support and resources to children and adolescents. In October 2026, Kintegra Health opened its Pediatric Behavioral Health Center in Gastonia to “specifically to meet the unique mental and emotional health needs” of children.
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