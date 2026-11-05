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European Tourism Recorded a 3% Increase in International Arrivals over the Summer Of 2026
By Nevistas News,7 days ago
According to the European Travel Commission’s (ETC) Q3/2026 European Tourism: Trends & Prospects report, international tourist arrivals to Europe rose by 3% compared to the same period in 2025. Approximately 80% of European destinations reported an increase in foreign visits. Growth was most pronounced in smaller and value-for-money destinations, with Malta, Slovakia, and Ireland leading in percentage increases, though from a lower base.