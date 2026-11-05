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Navan Finds Business Travel Demand Is Set to Rise as Expense Friction Continues
By Nevistas News,7 days ago
Navan released the 2027 State of Corporate Travel and Expense Report with Skift. The findings are based on responses collected in August 2026 from 1,752 people in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The sample included 994 business travelers and 758 corporate travel and finance managers across 20 industry sectors.