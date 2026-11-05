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Nighthawks Welcome GNAC-Leading Wildcats for Homecoming Matchup
By Northwest Nazarene University Athletics,6 days ago
NAMPA, Idaho - The Northwest Nazarene volleyball team returns to the Johnson Sports Center on Saturday for a Homecoming weekend matchup against GNAC-leading Central Washington. First serve between the Nighthawks and Wildcats is scheduled for 1 PM. The Nighthawks. Northwest Nazarene enters Saturday with a 13-9 overall record and a...