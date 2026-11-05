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Why Canyon County voters faced long Election Day waits
7 days ago
CALDWELL — It was an overwhelmingly busy Election Day for Canyon County poll workers Tuesday as ballots were counted all night through Wednesday morning. Multiple polling locations across the had long lines their doors. Voters waited hours to exercise their constitutional right to vote as one of the last ballots casted was just after midnight, according to Steve Cushman, Director of Constituent Services for Canyon County. By state law, voters can’t enter the line after 8 p.m.