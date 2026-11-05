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Las Vegas Leads 2026 US Travel Bookings as Tokyo Tops 2027 Searches According to eDreams Report
By Nevistas News,7 days ago
Las Vegas was the most-booked destination among American travelers in 2026, based on eDreams ODIGEO’s annual travel report, which draws on the company’s search and booking data. Orlando ranked second, followed by Fort Lauderdale. Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Miami completed the 10...