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Maryland officials say farm keeps polluting, despite fine and lawsuit
By Jeremy Cox and Emmett Gartner,5 days ago
Liquified manure, wads of uneaten hay, gallons of sour milk and juices from rotting cow carcasses. State environmental inspectors say those are the suspected ingredients of a toxic stew that has repeatedly overtaken a stream in northeast Maryland in recent years. It turns the water a sickly green, kills fish by the thousands and gives off a foul odor.
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