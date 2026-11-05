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3 in 4 Workers Are ‘Keeping Receipts’ at Work—We’re Not Talking About Financial Records
6 days ago
For 43% of workers, that documentation has been used to defend themselves. A new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers showed that 74% say they have intentionally saved workplace documentation in case they needed proof later. For 43% of workers, that documentation has been used to defend themselves. That comes from the latest Workplace Receipts Report from ResumeBuilder.com.