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November 18, 2026 Board of County Commissioners, Utah County, Utah Notice of Public Hearing
3 days ago
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In accordance with Utah Code Sections 17-63-304 and 17-63-305, the Board of County Commissioners, Utah County, Utah ("Commission"), will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Utah County Administration Building, I 00 East Center Street, Room 1400, Provo, Utah, to consider the adoption of the 2027 budget for Utah County's general fund and various other budgetary funds. After the public hearing, the Commission may make final adjustments to Utah County's tentative budget and by resolution shall adopt said budget to be in effect for the next calendar year, subject to further amendment.