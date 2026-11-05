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Xero Simplifies Global Payments for Faith-Based Organizations
5 days ago
Xero announced Thursday an expanded partnership with Chaney & Associates, a specialized accounting and financial advisory firm serving churches and faith-based nonprofits. Global small business accounting platform Xero announced Thursday an expanded partnership with Chaney & Associates, a specialized accounting and financial advisory firm serving churches and faith-based nonprofits. Xero...