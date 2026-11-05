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Financial Cents Brings Back WorkflowCon for 2026 — Bigger Than Ever and Still Free
7 days ago
"WorkflowCon is an opportunity to ... learn from other firm owners, and think differently about how you're running your business." WorkflowCon is back. Financial Cents, the practice management software built for small and growing accounting and bookkeeping firms, is bringing back its free annual virtual conference — and this year, it’s bigger than ever. After a standout 2025, WorkflowCon returns November 9–10, 2026, with an expanded two-day program for firm owners and teams across North America who want to grow with intention. Registration is open now, and attendance is completely free.