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Housing affordability, quality of life, the focus at Topeka ‘State of the Community’ meeting
By Caden Baird,7 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Making homes more affordable and making Topeka a better place to live were top topics Thursday at the “State of the Community” meeting. City and county officials and local business leaders filled the Townsite Ballroom to focus on the future. New infrastructure, bringing in new business and making homes more affordable were the main topics of discussion.