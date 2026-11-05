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Incoming Democratic House leader not sure of special session on property taxes
By Mitch Perry (via Florida Phoenix),5 days ago
The Fourth Floor Rotunda in the Florida Capitol. (Photo by Michael Moline/Florida Phoenix)The new leader of the now-larger House Democratic caucus hopes her GOP leadership colleagues will decline Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call for a special legislative session to implement Amendment 3, following its passage into Florida law earlier this week.