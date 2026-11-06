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NEHALEM BAY METHODIST CHURCH & BIG SHAUN’S SMASH BURGERS TEAM UP FOR COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER; TO-GO MEALS AVAILABLE WED. NOV. 25; IN-PERSON GATHERING NOV. 26
By Editor,7 days ago
Join us for a Community Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26th at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church in partnership with Big Shaun’s Smash Burgers. Last year, Big Shaun’s gathered donations to put together 100 meals for local communty members. This year – teamed up with NBUMC and the Senior Meals program – they’re going BIG! For folks that aren’t able to get to the dinner, and need a Thanksgiving dinner, send us a message to bigshaun87@gmail.com or on Facebook. We’ll get you a meal on Wednesday Nov. 24th.