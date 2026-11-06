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NEHALEM BAY METHODIST CHURCH & BIG SHAUN’S SMASH BURGERS TEAM UP FOR COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER; TO-GO MEALS AVAILABLE WED. NOV. 25; IN-PERSON GATHERING NOV. 26

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7 days ago
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