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Voters back tougher crime penalties, reject marijuana rollbacks
By Amanda Watford (via Florida Phoenix),5 days ago
Sheriff’s deputies walk past voting booths at San Francisco City Hall on Nov. 3, 2026. Voters across 11 states weighed in on criminal justice and drug policies Tuesday, approving tougher bail restrictions and criminal penalties while rejecting efforts to roll back marijuana legalization. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)Millions of voters in 11 states approved tougher criminal penalties and more bail restrictions in Tuesday’s midterm elections, while rejecting efforts to roll back marijuana legalization and expand cooperation with federal immigration authorities.