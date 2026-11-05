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Horse rescued from Lake Powell in 14-hour operation finds her forever home
By Cozy season favorites,7 days ago
KANAB, Utah (ABC4) — A horse that was stranded by rising water with her foal on Lake Powell in 2023 finally has a forever home. A mare named Emma Dean and her filly, Marina, were first spotted by a boater roughly 80 miles east of Best Friends Animal Sanctuary on Lake Powell in 2023. The two were trapped on a sandy shore with no way out.