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An environmental cleanup list for Florida’s next governor
By Craig Pittman, Florida Phoenix,7 days ago
An open letter to Gov.-elect Byron Donalds argues that Florida needs a stronger commitment to environmental protection after the Scott and DeSantis administrations. Drawing on conservation experts, the column identifies water pollution, restoration of the former Everglades detention site, overdue park maintenance, and Florida Forever funding as immediate priorities. It urges Donalds to strengthen enforcement, invest in repairs and conservation, and make measurable progress throughout his term.
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