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How Amendment 3, vaccine mandates, and school vouchers will shape Florida under the leadership of Byron Donalds
By Liv Coleman, University of Tampa,7 days ago
Gov.-elect Byron Donalds has pledged to continue much of Ron DeSantis’ conservative agenda following a narrow victory over Democrat David Jolly. Amendment 3’s property tax changes, potential revisions to school vaccine requirements, and the cost and accountability of universal vouchers will be central issues in his administration. Republicans still control the Legislature, but losing their House supermajority could make advancing that agenda harder.