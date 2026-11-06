The Controversial Story Of Shoeless Joe Jackson, The Baseball Star Who Was Banned From The Sport For His Alleged Role In The Black Sox Scandal

Shoeless Joe Jackson was one of baseball’s brightest stars — until he was banned from the sport. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

During his decades-long career in professional baseball, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson earned a .356 batting average — one of the highest in major league history. But he’s remembered today not for his talent, but for his alleged involvement in the infamous Black Sox Scandal of 1919.

Then, Jackson and seven of his teammates with the Chicago White Sox were accused of throwing the World Series in exchange for a generous bribe. Though all eight men were acquitted, they were also issued a lifetime ban from the sport.

But Joe Jackson long protested his innocence. And, indeed, the truth of his involvement in the scandal remains disputed to this day.

Becoming ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson, A Promising Young Baseball Player

Joseph Jefferson Jackson was born on July 16, 1887 in Pickens County, South Carolina. The oldest of eight siblings, Jackson stepped up to help support his family around the age of six. Then, he started working at the Pelzer mill, where he was tasked with sweeping up cotton dust.

Because of his work at the mill, Jackson had no time for school — and would be illiterate for the rest of his life. But he did find time for baseball by playing on the mill’s team when he was 13.

Shoeless Joe Jackson first fell in love with baseball while playing for the team at the mill where he worked. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The team’s youngest player, Jackson made $2.50 for his games on Saturdays (about $100 today). And despite his youth, he was clearly a star. According to the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library, the crowd cheered when Jackson approached the plate, and many swore they could tell without looking when Jackson hit the ball because of “that special ‘crack!'”

In 1908, Jackson was scouted by a minor league team called Greenville Spinners. It wasn’t the majors, but Jackson got to play for $75 a month — a big step up from what he was making while at the mill. Around the same time Jackson also earned his well-known nickname “Shoeless Joe Jackson.” As the story goes, Jackson was breaking in new cleats, and his blisters were so painful that he decided to play in his socks. After a fan heckled Jackson, calling him a “shoeless son of a gun,” “Shoeless Joe” stuck.

As Jackson’s baseball career solidified, so did his personal life. The same year that he joined the Greenville Spinners, Jackson also married his long-time sweetheart Katie Wynn. Unlike Jackson, Wynn could read and write, and she helped Jackson manage his contracts and finances.

A Stunning Major League Debut

Before long, Shoeless Joe Jackson was finally called up to play in the major league. He signed with the Philadelphia Athletics, then was traded to the Cleveland Naps. Across 20 games for the Naps, Jackson maintained an impressive batting average of .387.

Shoeless Joe Jackson played for the Cleveland Naps before being traded to the White Sox. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

And during his first full major league season in 1911, Jackson set multiple rookie records; Jackson’s rookie season batting average of .408 still stands as the highest in league history. The next season, Jackson batted .395 and had the most hits, triples, and total bases of anyone in the American League. In both season, Jackson had the most hits in the major league.

However, Jackson broke his leg during the 1914 season and missed 35 games — perhaps as a result, the Naps finished in last place in the American League. By the end of the 1915 season, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox with a contract of more than $31,000 (about $925,000 today).

On the White Sox, Shoeless Joe Jackson continued to be a strong player — and batted .378 in his first season. Two years later, in 1917, the White Sox even won the World Series.

Though Jackson paused his baseball career during World War I (he worked at a shipyard during the 1918 season) his prospects still seemed bright. But everything changed in 1919.

The Infamous Story Of The 1919 Black Sox Scandal

Shoeless Joe Jackson maintained impressive batting averages above .300 for all of his career. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The following season is when Shoeless Joe Jackson’s career in baseball began going south. That year, the White Sox became the American League champions, and faced the Cincinnati Reds in the 1919 World Series. Throughout the season thus far, Jackson had batted .351, and his team was heavily favored to win the championship.

However, the Reds won the first game, 9-1 (Jackson scored the White Sox’s only run). Then they won Game 2, Game 4, Game 5, and Game 8, clinching the championship. But amid their victory was a rumor swirling in Chicago newspapers — that the White Sox had thrown the game.

On Sept. 28, 1920, eight White Sox players, including Jackson, had to testify in front of a grand jury. At that point, many of the players acknowledged their involvement in the so-called “Black Sox” scandal.

But though Jackson acknowledged that he was aware of the plot, he claimed he had not directly participated in it. This was corroborated by the other seven men. Shoeless Joe Jackson was one of their best players, and they admitted they’d invoked his name to give their plot more weight. What’s more, though Jackson had signed a confession stating he was paid $5,000, he later claimed that because he couldn’t read, he hadn’t understood what he was signing.

Indeed, Jackson had otherwise played well during the series — he had batted an impressive .375.

Eight White Sox players, including Jackson, were investigated for the 1919 scandal. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

All eight White Sox players were suspended for the rest of the 1920 season, but they were ultimately acquitted. Despite this, the major league baseball commissioner at the time decided to issue a lifetime ban on all eight men.

Shoeless Joe Jackson’s career in professional baseball was over.

Shoeless Joe Jackson’s Life After Baseball — And The Possibility Of Redemption

Following his lifetime ban, Jackson moved to Savannah, Georgia, with his wife. The pair began a laundry business, and Jackson continued playing baseball, albeit in the lower semi-professional leagues, over the next two decades.

Shoeless Joe Jackson with his fellow baseball star Babe Ruth. Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

He and his wife went on to open a liquor store in Greenville named Joe Jackson’s Liquor Store. The business was successful for over 15 years, and benefited from the baseball legend surrounding Jackson.

During the late 1940s, Ty Cobb, a successful baseball player of Jackson’s time, entered the store, but Jackson looked at him and said nothing. When Cobb asked, “Don’t you know who I am?”, Jackson responded, “Of course, I do, Ty, but I wasn’t sure you wanted to know me, a lot of them don’t.”

Indeed, Jackson lived a quiet life until his death in 1951 at the age of 64. Despite Jackson’s muddied reputation, the local newspaper of the time wrote, “hundreds of folk bared their heads in the elements as funeral services were conducted for ‘Shoeless Joe’ Jackson whose body rests at Woodlawn Memorial park under a mound of flowers.”

However, Shoeless Joe Jackson’s story didn’t end there. Attempts to reinstate Jackson’s baseball integrity have been made since his death, including in 1999 when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution that celebrated Jackson’s achievements and urged the MLB to reconsider his lifetime ban.

In 2015, the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum also petitioned MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to reinstate Jackson, but Manfred denied the request, arguing, according to ESPN “it is not possible now, over 95 years since those events took place and were considered by Commissioner Landis, to be certain enough of the truth to overrule Commissioner Landis’ determinations.”

However, in 2025, Manfred announced that the MLB changed its policy: all players on the permanent ineligibility list would be removed from the list upon death.

That means Shoeless Joe Jackson will be eligible for consideration by the Baseball Hall of Fame in December 2027.

After reading about the life of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, discover the strange story of Eddie Gaedel, the shortest baseball player in Major League history. Then, dive into how Charles Van Doren’s winning streak on Twenty-One almost brought down the quiz show industry.

The post The Controversial Story Of Shoeless Joe Jackson, The Baseball Star Who Was Banned From The Sport For His Alleged Role In The Black Sox Scandal appeared first on All That's Interesting.