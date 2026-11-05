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CAIR ends operations in Florida as domestic terrorist designation takes effect
By Mitch Perry (via Florida Phoenix),6 days ago
Hiba Rahim, interim executive director for CAIR-Florida, speaking in Tampa on Dec. 16, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix)The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has suspended operations in Florida, the organization has announced. It did so after a federal judge rejected an emergency request Wednesday by the Muslim civil...